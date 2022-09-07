Critical Review: Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) versus The Competition

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) is one of 233 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Loyalty Ventures to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -64.35% 8.58% 0.88% Loyalty Ventures Competitors -41.30% -7,275.07% -4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Loyalty Ventures and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 2 0 2.67 Loyalty Ventures Competitors 783 5634 11761 267 2.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Loyalty Ventures currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.90%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than its peers.

75.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million -$2.34 million -0.11 Loyalty Ventures Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 28.52

Loyalty Ventures’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loyalty Ventures. Loyalty Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

