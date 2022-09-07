Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2503 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. Croda International has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $71.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

