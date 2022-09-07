CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $171.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.20 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

