CryptoBlades Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $963,951.76 and approximately $730,271.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00005858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00878351 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016239 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,638 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
