Curate (XCUR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $192,067.00

Curate (XCUR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Curate has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $527,756.54 and approximately $192,067.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,463,081 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curate’s official website is curate.style. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

