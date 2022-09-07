CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Down 4.6%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 3,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 709,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CVR Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CVR Energy by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 61,229 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 29,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

