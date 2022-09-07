Cyclub Price Up 59.4% Over Last 7 Days (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and $7.89 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00873964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016325 BTC.
Cyclub Coin Profile
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Buying and Selling Cyclub
