Cypress Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $148.26.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

