Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.62. 57,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,585. The company has a market cap of $369.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

