Dakota Wealth Management Buys 3,083 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $362.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

