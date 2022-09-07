Dakota Wealth Management Buys 52,995 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 204.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,995 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $111.44. The company had a trading volume of 145,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,587,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.