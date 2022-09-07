Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1,959.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.49. 8,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,457. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.74.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

