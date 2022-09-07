Dakota Wealth Management Has $12.56 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.0% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.95. 30,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.