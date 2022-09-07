Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.83 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.09. 220,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

