Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWB traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,643. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day moving average is $228.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.