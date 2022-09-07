Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,071. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

