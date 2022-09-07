Dakota Wealth Management Sells 79 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI Stock Performance

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.54. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.