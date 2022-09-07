Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,001. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.19.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

