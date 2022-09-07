DecentBet Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $34,853.10 and approximately $64.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,354.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00135591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022737 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

