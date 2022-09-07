Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.93. 5,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,016. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

