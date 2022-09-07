DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.93

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 1663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,991,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.