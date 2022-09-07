DGPayment (DGP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $538,467.03

DGPayment (DGP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DGPayment coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DGPayment has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $538,467.03 and $1.88 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DGPayment alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 553.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.

DGPayment Profile

DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DGPayment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DGPayment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DGPayment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.