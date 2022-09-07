dHedge DAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $159,907.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $159,907.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,940.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00134933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023232 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,711,916 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.