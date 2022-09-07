DigitalNote (XDN) Hits Market Cap of $424,522.08

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $424,522.08 and $3,059.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00773965 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,983,413,498 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

