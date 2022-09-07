Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,739,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,888,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,409 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 10,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,695. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

