DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.25

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 62023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -119.69 and a beta of 1.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

