Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. 4,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

