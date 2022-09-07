Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.47.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $4.96 on Wednesday, reaching $143.27. The company had a trading volume of 81,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average is $157.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.