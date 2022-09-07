Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.01. 43,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.29.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.