Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.81 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.88 EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $675.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.55. Domo has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Domo

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Domo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Domo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

