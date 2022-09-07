DragonVein 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,537.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $72,606.71 and approximately $30,537.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,086.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00604053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00266756 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005581 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017237 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

