Dusk Network Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $53.47 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,974.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023190 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

