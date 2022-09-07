DWF Group’s (DWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

DWF Group Stock Performance

Shares of DWF stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 96 ($1.16). 42,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,994. The company has a market capitalization of £312.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.33. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.95 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.81 ($1.58).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About DWF Group

In other DWF Group news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16), for a total value of £103,200.96 ($124,699.08).

(Get Rating)

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

