DWF Group’s (DWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
DWF Group Stock Performance
Shares of DWF stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 96 ($1.16). 42,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,994. The company has a market capitalization of £312.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.33. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.95 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.81 ($1.58).
Insiders Place Their Bets
About DWF Group
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.
