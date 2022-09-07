Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 226,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DYN. Raymond James started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

