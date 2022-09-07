EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 209,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 123,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

