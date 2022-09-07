EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $11.26 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $137.50. 62,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $243.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

