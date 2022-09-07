EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 240 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.67. 3,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,613. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

