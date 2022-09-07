EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956,542. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

