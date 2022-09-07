EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 73.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 110,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
PG traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $136.98. 80,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.24.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
