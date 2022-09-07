EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $558,176,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 83,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

