EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 950 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $60,695,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

