EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in American International Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,142. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

