EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after purchasing an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 538,206 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

