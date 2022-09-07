EAM Investors LLC Buys New Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 348.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $237,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 117,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ATI stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.69 and a beta of 1.23. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

