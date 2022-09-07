EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 55,248 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,248 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLR stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
