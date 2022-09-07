EAM Investors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.54% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 373,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.9 %

Universal Technical Institute Profile

NYSE UTI opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $230.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.