EAM Investors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.98% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

