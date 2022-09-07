EAM Investors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

