EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,093 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $90,072,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $10,361,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $10,850,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 481,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,655,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $132.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

