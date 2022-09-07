EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Ship Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 2.6 %

GSL stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.